Memorial poppies remember courage and sacrifice of Whitnash men

The courage and sacrifice of men from Whitnash who died during the First World War has been remembered in a new commemorative installation.

Poppies have been placed on lamp-posts across the town to honour the fallen in the run-up to marking the centenary of the end of the war this Armistice Day, November 11.

Memorial poppies in Whitnash

The mayor, Cllr Terry Shepherd, instigated the installation as a follow-on from the new flower bed on Chapel Green, which he commissioned in the summer as part of the centenary commemorations.

This bears a plaque and now continues the First World War theme, being filled with red geraniums.

He said: To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war, these poppies are intended to remember the casualties of the conflict, and especially those who were from the town of Whitnash and who never returned. Some of these poppies feature the names of all of our fallen, who were from the town and who are also remembered on the Whitnash War Memorial.”