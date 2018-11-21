Memorial honours victims of Kenilworth landmine explosion

The 26 victims of a landmine dropped on Kenilworth during the Second World War were remembered during a small memorial service today (Wednesday).

Town mayor Cllr Mike Hitchins laid a wreath at the memorial in Abbey End during the ceremony.

The landmine was dropped onto Abbey End to years ago on November 21, 1940. Many of the victims were sheltering in Kenilworth from previous bombing raids over Coventry.

The old Globe Hotel was destroyed in the explosion.

But the landmine was believed to have been intended for Birmingham, which was undergoing bombing from the Luftwaffe on that night.