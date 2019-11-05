Memorial concert to be held in Warwick in tribute to a 'dear friend'

A memorial concert is being held in Warwick later this month in memory of Steve Taylor.

Steve, who lived in Little Kineton, died of pancreatic cancer in September 2018.

Jenny Argent with Steve Taylor at Myton Hospices. Photo submitted.

In tribute to him, Jenny Argent a music teacher at Warwick School, has organised a charity concert.

Jenny said: "Steve was my friend and he was always really supportive of my music and would come to my concerts. He wasn't a musician, he was an engineer for Jaguar Land Rover, but he loved all types of music.

"Steve was one of the most thoughtful and generous kind of guys. He loved music and one year I bought him a trombone and he took some lessons with trombonist, Simon Hogg, from his favourite ensemble, Fine Arts Brass."

The concert will be raising money for Myton Hospice, where Steve spent time before he died, and will feature brass, sax and flute players.

Steve Taylor and Jenny Argent in 1994. Photo submitted.

Jenny will be one of the flutists and she will be playing a special flute for the concert. She said: "The concert will feature the Kingma bass flute that was gifted to me by Steve.

"When Steve took it on himself to research into bass flutes he was quickly drawn to Eva Kingma in the Netherlands. Then out of the blue he presented me with his plan – “I want to buy you a bass flute but it has to be a Kingma”.

"These flutes are like the crème de la crème. He was having no buts or refusals to the idea.

"I met Eva last year and she was moved by his generosity at such a painful stage in his life. Steve passed away the following month and although he didn’t live to see or hear the final article it gave him immeasurable pleasure in his last days to know his wish was being realised.

Jenny Argent

"The bass flute will be as part of ‘Syska Flutes’ a flute quartet which is combined to a septet to play Ian Clarke’s ‘Within’. We will also be combined with MRL Brass Ensemble, featuring Simon Hogg, for some specially written arrangements, including Quincy Jones’s Soul Bossa Nova (aka Austin Powers theme)."

The concert will be an emotional milestone for Jenny for another reason. She said: "Six years ago I had a cycling accident on holiday in Lanzarote. I broke my jaw on both sides, my chin, lacerated my top lip and lost six top teeth and all the bone above them.

"It has been a long, painstaking process. Eventually I re-taught myself to play the flute with an altered technique. Now, being in a position to confidently put on a concert like this, is a huge milestone."

The concert will take place on November 22 at 7.30pm at the Bridge House Theatre on the Warwick School site. To buy tickets go to: https://www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk