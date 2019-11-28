Memorial concert held in Warwick for a 'dear friend' a resounding success

A memorial concert that was held in Warwick in memory of Steve Taylor has been hailed a resounding success.

Steve, who lived in Little Kineton, died of pancreatic cancer in September 2018.

Left shows Jenny Argent performing with the bass flute Steve gifted to her before he died, top right shows musicians performing with Syska Flutes and bottom right shows Jenny with Steve at the Myton Hospices. Photo supplied.

In tribute to him, Jenny Argent, a music teacher at Warwick School, organised and performed in a charity concert on November 22.

Jenny said: "The concert was a resounding success and we raised more than £1,400 for Myton Hospices.

"The idea was to pay musical tribute to my dear friend Steve who had generously gifted me a bass flute in the last weeks of his life.

Read more: Memorial concert to be held in Warwick in tribute to a 'dear friend'

"He loved music and it was important to me to devise a programme for the concert that would be both thought-provoking and uplifting with pieces that would have met his approval... this wasn't a straightforward task.

"Steve played the trumpet as a child and loved brass music so the inclusion of a brass group was a given. Professional brass, saxophone and percussion players working at Warwick School generously gave of their time to provide a very entertaining mix of lively and well-known numbers.

"This was complimented with music performed by Syska Flutes, an ensemble of seven using a whole array of flutes from bass and alto through to the regular 'concert' flute and piccolo.

"Emma Syska who plays with the group has written some beautiful musical arrangements using electro acoustic backing, including a haunting version of the Welsh folk song 'Dacw Nghariad'.

"The melody was taken on the bass flute, amplified, with an accompaniment in the second verse played on the higher flute, played by Emma.

"There were other pieces from around the world too including a piece for bass flute, piano and the Egyptian goblet drum, 'darbuka'.

"We all joined forces in the finale for Quincy Jones's very upbeat 'Soul Bossa Nova'. "

Liz Green, a former director of music at Warwick School, who was a member of the audience said: "Steve had bought a bass flute for Jenny just before he died and Jenny performed haunting music on this wonderful instrument demonstrating its versatility and beautiful timbre with great skill.

"The concert was full of interest and variety- a celebration of Steve.

"Everyone felt privileged and moved to have attended such a dignified and accomplished evening of wonderful music making and a large sum was raised for Myton hospice."