Meet the newborn lambs at Moreton Morell college

Moreton Morrell College is inviting members of the public to celebrate the first weekend of spring and Mothering Sunday by joining them for their annual lambing and animals weekend.

The popular two-day event, which is being held on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, will give people the opportunity to get up close and personal with the college’s newborn lambs as they adjust to life at WCG’s Nether Moreton Farm.

Visitors at last years Lambing and Animals Weekend at WCGs Nether Moreton Farm. Photo supplied.

More than 2,000 people went to the event last year and this year is expected to attract even more people to the 230-hectare farm.

By the time of the event, the lambing process will be well underway, and visitors to the farm will get to experience first-hand one of the most magical periods of the farming calendar.

Last year’s weekend saw more than 50 lambs born.

Farm Manager Henry Dingle said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to Nether Moreton Farm once again for the third annual Lambing and Animals Weekend.

“Lambing season is one of the most important periods of the year and it is great for us to share this with the local community.

“It is a great occasion for young children to come and learn more about life on the farm – hopefully we can inspire some to pursue a career in farming.

“As well as marking the first weekend of spring, the event also falls on Mothering Sunday, so it’s a great day out for the whole family.”

In addition to the lambs, visitors will have the opportunity to see more than 400 beef cattle, as well as meerkats, raccoon dogs, porcupines, coatis and other exotic animals.

This year’s event will also feature a farmers’ market offering a range of locally grown products.

Tickets in advance for this year’s lambing and animals weekend cost £18 for a family ticket (two adults and two children), £7 for adults and £4 for children. Those under three can go in free.

To purchase go to www.wcg.ac.uk/lambing