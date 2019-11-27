Meet the general election candidates for the Warwick and Leamington seat: Xander Bennett (Social Democratic Party)

We asked all the general election candidates standing for the Warwick and Leamington seat to submit 300 words on why you should vote for them on December 12.

This is the pitch from Xander Bennett, representing the Social Democratic Party (all the other candidates can be found on our website):

I’m a 34 year old man who lives in Leamington having lived in the area, intermittently, since birth. After working in London for 5 years, in 2014 I had an accident. Left permanently physically disabled, I walk with a crutch and have a speech impediment (100% understandable but I look a bit odd when I speak). I work as a Sound Engineer for a local charity.

In these divided times, the SDP would provide a government that the country can unite behind. The long-term answer is neither a Tory government that often seems remote nor a Labour government that often makes pledges it can’t stick to. Neither unrelenting austerity nor reckless economic management. Switching back and forth between those extremes doesn’t provide an environment in which the good things we achieve in society can be consolidated and built upon. We need a centrist approach that can unite and build, but unlike the Liberal Democrats, we are democrats.

In order to make that long-term objective a reality, we need your vote now so that this party can gain recognition and build for the future!

Our belief is that occasional referendums are an important tool in making sure that governments are in touch with the public, and that having 2nd referendums (on essentially the same question) before the 1st one is implemented undermines future referendums. We want to pass the current withdrawal bill so we can move to concentrating more on other issues that really matter to people. More money for the NHS, police and combatting climate change.

We would change the current voting system to Proportional Representation so that every vote matters, whilst still retaining the idea of your local MP.

We recognise that both public and private organisations have benefits and that there should be a sensible mix of both.

Contact: xander.bennett@sdp.org.uk