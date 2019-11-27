Meet the general election candidates for the Warwick and Leamington seat: Tim Griffiths (The Brexit Party)

We asked all the general election candidates standing for the Warwick and Leamington seat to submit 300 words on why you should vote for them.

This is the pitch from Tim Griffiths, representing The Brexit Party (all the other candidates can be found on our website):

Sick of Brexit? Tired of lies and broken promises? Wish it were all over for Christmas? It can be, but it’s up to you!

Q: When is a deal not a deal? A: When it’s a new treaty.

The Tory treaty will keep us under the thumb of the EU for years to come. It starts a new transition period during which we will still be taxed and treated as an EU Member State, but with no voice, no vote and no veto. At the end of it we must do a deal that keeps us tied to the EU and unable to act as a truly independent sovereign nation.

During these years we will still be in the Single Market and Customs Union. We will still have to take orders from the European Court of Justice. We will still have to pay the EU at least £39bn, with no guarantee of anything in return.

We need a real clean-break Brexit to break our chains to the EU and step through the door to a new prosperity. There is only one way to get it, with the Brexit Party holding the keys to power.

Have no fear of a Corbyn or Remainer government. The Brexit Party has stood down in existing Tory seats to ensure this cannot happen.

Our mission now is to deny the Tories an outright majority and for The Brexit Party to gain enough seats to hold the balance of power.

Please help us to make this happen and change politics for good. Visit our website www.thebrexitparty.org and volunteer to do your part. Please do it now.

Together we can do it!