Meet the general election candidates for the Warwick and Leamington seat: Matt Western (Labour)

We asked all the general election candidates standing for the Warwick and Leamington seat to submit 300 words on why you should vote for them.

This is the pitch from Matt Western, representing the Labour Party (all the other candidates can be found on our website):

It has been an absolute honour to represent Warwick and Leamington - the community I love and where I have lived for over 15 years – and it is a privilege to stand again.

This is the most critical election in decades. There is so much at stake and the choice cannot be clearer.

I have spoken out in Parliament against deep cuts to our public services under both Conservative and Conservative-Lib Dem Governments. Our NHS has suffered from chronic underfunding. A&E waiting times are the worst on record and Warwick Hospital hit winter crisis levels in September. Local schools have lost on average £234 per pupil. Violent crime has soared due to 20,000 less police officers nationally.

We cannot go on like this. A Labour Government will give our public services the resources they desperately need.

The environment is crucial to us all. I voted to declare a climate emergency, co-signed the Plastic Pollution Reduction Bill, and hosted a local Air Quality Summit to clean up our air. If re-elected, I will work to decarbonise our country focusing on protecting our green spaces and investing in sustainable transport solutions.

Johnson has made a mess of Brexit. I spent 25 years in the automotive industry – his deal will harm businesses and local residents. It will lead to decade-long trade talks. If re-elected, I will push for a public vote on a least-damaging Brexit deal versus remain, where I’ll campaign to remain.

I’ve also been your local champion, opposing unneeded new Council offices, the Quarry in Barford and unnecessary, unaffordable housing developments – championing the need to build social housing instead.

It will be a choice between me and a Johnson-supporting Conservative candidate. Last time the Liberal Democrats came a very distant third with just 5% of the vote.

Trust me again in this election so I can stand up once more for all in our community and create real change across our country for the many, not the few.