Meet the general election candidates for the Warwick and Leamington seat: Louis Adam (Liberal Democrats)

We asked all the general election candidates standing for the Warwick and Leamington seat to submit 300 words on why you should vote for them.

This is the pitch from Louis Adam, representaing the Liberal Democrats (all the other candidates can be found on our website):

Voters in Warwick and Leamington have a real choice at this election, and the result could affect the future direction of the country. No wonder the two major parties are getting nervous.

Conservatives are saying that a vote for the LibDems is a vote for Jeremy Corbyn. Labour is saying a vote for the LibDems will give Boris Johnson a bigger majority. They cannot both be right. They can both be wrong.



At least they agree on one thing, that they are worried about the number of people already switching to the Liberal Democrats – and they are right to be worried. Already we hold more seats in this constituency on the County and District Councils than Labour, and at the recent Euro elections we forced the Tories into 4th place just ahead of Labour in 5th.

People here are getting tired of the same old politics, with Parliament polarised between extremes of Right and Left with moderates forced out. We need a balance of MPs, not a one or two-party state.



I care about the future of our country, but particularly about Warwick and Leamington where I was born and know the area well. I studied at Coventry University and in the USA, training as an engineer in the construction industry. Working within the local business community gives me some practical understanding of issues facing employers and employees. Having worked in renewable energy, addressing climate change is a priority for me, as is mental health care where I have personal experience of problems so many face. If elected as your MP I would dedicate myself to serving a constituency I understand.

Vote Liberal Democrat here and you get a Liberal Democrat. It is time to break with the past and build a new future. Together we can make it happen.