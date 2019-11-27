Meet the general election candidates for the Warwick and Leamington seat: Jonathan Chilvers (Green)

We asked all the general election candidates standing for the Warwick and Leamington seat to submit 300 words on why you should vote for them.

This is the pitch from Jonathan Chilvers, representing The Green Party (all the other candidates can be found on our website):

Climate Change is bigger than Brexit. It is how we respond to the Climate Emergency over the next five years, not Brexit, that will define our future and the future of our children. We can’t just pay lip service to the Climate Emergency. Time is running out. We must act now.

Thanks to your support, the Green Party in our area has already had a fantastic year. We’ve gone from 1 to 8 district Councillors and took 23% of the vote in May’s local election. No wasted votes here!

Since then we’ve been reaching out, doing politics differently and making real change happen.

We’ve led the way in one of the most ambitious climate emergency motions in the country and been at the forefront of campaigns for huge investment in cycling and tackling dangerous air quality.

The Greens are the only party which has stood up consistently against the ecological vandalism of HS2. We should invest the £88bn (it goes up each time I look!) in transforming local public transport.

I support a confirmatory referendum between the existing deal and an option to remain. However, I refuse to stand by and let our country descend further into the mire of angry division and hatred.

Every day as a Councillor I work with people with hugely different views. When we listen deeply and search for each other’s shared humanity we can come together to heal our splintered nation. It won’t be easy, but with your help it can be done, here in Warwick and Leamington.

This is a crucial time for us all. For our country. If you want to send a clear message that we must take the Climate Emergency seriously there’s only one way to vote: Vote Green on 12 December.