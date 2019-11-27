Meet the general election candidates for the Warwick and Leamington seat: Jack Rankin (Conservative)

We asked all the general election candidates standing for the Warwick and Leamington seat to submit 300 words on why you should vote for them.

This is the pitch from Jack Rankin, representing the Conservatives (all the other candidates can be found on our website):

I know first-hand how special Warwick and Leamington is – it’s where I met my wife Sarah and it’s where we’ve made our home together. With our historic town centres, many diverse and amazing independent businesses, award winning parks, newly refurbished leisure centres, a thriving tech industry and manufacturing some of the UK’s most iconic brands, we have much to be proud, but I know there is still more that can be done to make Warwick and Leamington an even better place to live.

I want to see fairer funding for our local schools, more money for our NHS, and government policies that reward people for their hard work. This is why I want to be your next Member of Parliament – to promote Warwick and Leamington both locally and nationally, and ensure we always get the best deal.

Like a lot of you, I have been extremely frustrated with our national politics. We didn’t want this election, but Parliament has forced another delay on Brexit, damaging the country. An election is the only way to move things forward as without an election Parliament would waste 2020 on more delay, meaning we cannot focus on the NHS, the cost of living, tackling violent crime and creating more jobs. The Prime Minister has negotiated a deal: I will support that deal – it’s time to move on so that families and businesses can plan for the future.

If I am elected as the Member of Parliament for Warwick and Leamington, my priority is to support the local economy and the businesses that keep it strong. Delivering the referendum result and seeing off a Corbyn government are a part of this, but there is so much more to do, which is why I’m asking for your vote on 12 December.