Meet Louise - the ‘youngest restaurateur in Leamington’

At the age of 24, Leamington’s ‘youngest restaurateur’ has opened a new business in the town which has brought new life to a once-ailing site.

Hart + Co, owned by town resident Louise Hart, is located at the August Place venue which was previously occupied by Kasa, Barcode, Afterlife and G’s Bar before the previous premises licence lapsed in 2011.

And the young businesswoman has made a few eye-catching additions - including a bright yellow bath that people can relax in while waiting for their table.

Louise, whose dreamed of owning her own restaurant for a long time, said Hart + Co aims to offer people ‘home comforts away from home’.

She said: “I always eat with my family, whether it is a Sunday roast, a sharing platter or even just quick drinks and nibbles and a good old catch up.

“My family is the heart of what I do and I wanted to create a restaurant that puts the family at the very centre.”

Items on the menu, aimed at sharing with family and friends, include ‘Nannies homemade doughnuts’ - which allow the customer to inject a filling of their choice using a novelty syringe - and a selection of British roast dinners.

Louise said: “It is a unique concept that hasn’t been done before.

“I have drawn inspiration from my family to create each dish and the cocktails have been especially designed around my family members and memories of what we have done together.”

For more information about Hart + Co visit www.hartrestaurants.co.uk or call 941463.