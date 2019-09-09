Meat, a designer handbag and toddlers' tricycles latest items stolen from across Warwick district

A number of items have been stolen across the Warwick district over the last few weeks.

This includes meat, a designer handbag and toddlers' tricycles.

Police are appealing for information

The first incident (incident number 158 of September 4) happened around 3pm on August 30 where a Louis Vuitton bag was stolen from a shop in Smith Street in Warwick.

Two females entered the shop, and after they had left, staff realised they had taken a bag. It was a Louis Vuitton brown Speedy 30 Bandoulieve bag; this has two handles and is a barrel shape in canvas.

Both females have been described as white with Irish accents. The first was mid-30s, early-40s, tanned, long blonde hair in a pony-tail. The second was mid-20s, dark long hair tied in a bun, spotty complexion.

The two females are suspected of stealing from the shop on previous occasions.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

The second theft (incident 251 of September 4) happened at around 4.40pm on August 31 where beef joints were stolen from a store in Queensway in Leamington.

The offender entered the store and placed eight beef joints to the value of £106.00 into a basket and left the store with the basket, without offering payment.

He has been described as a white male, mid-30s short/shaved dark hair, and has a pointy nose. He was wearing a black jacket, and a white T-shirt.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Last week two toddlers' tricycles (incident number 172 on September 4) were stolen from a primary school in Southam.

It happened between 5pm on September 3 and 8am on September 4 at the primary school in Daventry Road.

Someone gained entry to the school grounds, and stole a two-seater and a single-seater toddlers' tricycles.

Another incident (incident number 238 of September 4) happened between 5pm on September 3 and midday on September 4 where tools were stolen from a white Mercedes Sprinter parked in Old Milverton Lane in Blackdown.

Someone gained access to van and have taken two Makita grinders (large and small), a Makita electric drill, a medium duty Breaker, a Hilti drill and a Hilti nail gun.

A number of car thefts have also happened over the last few days.

The first (crime reference number 23/37220/19) happened between 8am on Saturday September 7 and 9am on Sunday September 8 where someone stole a red Ford Mondeo estate (registration ending PRG) in Baginton.

The vehicle was parked at the roadside outside Bromleigh Villas, Coventry Road, Baginton.

Another vehicle (incident 113 of September 8) was stolen between 3am and 4am on Sunday September 8 where someone broke into a property in Old Warwick Road in Lapworth.

They gained access to the property and once inside searched the house and took the keys to a Red Hyundai vehicle.

The vehicle was parked at the rear of the property and was stolen.

Anyone with any information about any of the above incident should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number or crime reference number given above.