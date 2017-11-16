Mayor officially opens new £100,000 play equipment in Whitnash park

New play equipment costing £100,000 in a Whitnash park has been officially opened by the town's mayor.

Cllr Tony Heath formally opened the new play equipment in Washbourne Field recreation ground on Wednesday November 1.

New swings in Washbourne Fields

Several schoolchildren from Whitnash Primary School and St Joseph’s Primary School were ready and waiting to try out the equipment as soon as Cllr Heath cut the ribbon.

The new equipment includes smaller installations in a fenced area designed for younger children, and equipment for older kids such as monkey bars and a ‘hurricane swing’ outside of the fenced area.

The play areas are all linked by a new tarmac footpath to allow easy access for wheelchair users and parents with pushchairs.

Cllr Heath said: “This new play equipment transforms Washbourne Field, and makes it a great place for the children of Whitnash to congregate, especially at the weekend with parents.”

Play equipment for younger children

Cllr Judy Falp was instrumental in securing the £100,000 funding for the new play equipment, which was awarded by Warwick District Council out of developer contributions from various new house developments in the area.

Whitnash Town Council then sought quotes and proposals from different play equipment suppliers.

In the end, play equipment company Wicksteed was chosen to deliver the project because the town council felt the variety and quality of its equipment and the attractive design of its planned layout were the best on offer.

Adrian Brookes from Wicksteed said: “It sounded like an exciting project and it was great to work with the councillors who were very passionate about the community and the local area.”