A pile of mattresses on a Kenilworth street were set on fire this weekend.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received a 999 call at 1.30pm on Saturday February reporting the fire on St John's Street.

A crew from Kenilworth was sent to the scene, and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.

This incident was reported to Warwick District Council and Warwickshire Police.