MasterChef's Gregg Wallace heading to Warwick

MasterChef's Gregg Wallace will coming to Warwick this weekend.

Gregg Wallace, best known for appearing on MasterChef and Inside the Factory, will be officially opening a new clubhouse at Austin Heath's later living community in Heathcote.

Gregg Wallace. Photo submitted.

The new village centre, ‘The Grange’, features a spa pool, sauna, steam room, treatment suite and relaxation spaces. As well as a brasserie, garden room, library and beauty salon, all open to the local public, as well as residents of Austin Heath.

The 'Grand Opening Gala' will run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday (June 22) with live music from Tipitina, cocktail making, vintage Austin Healey cars and artefacts from the British Motor Museum, speed styling with a fashion consultant, craft and food workshops, and a range of children’s activities.

Trish Staite, village manager at Austin Heath, said: “We are more than excited to welcome Gregg Wallace to Austin Heath to mark the opening of our impressive clubhouse and celebrate at our Grand Opening Gala, which promises a day of music, laughter, glorious food and fun.

"This second phase of Austin Heath is sure to be a popular facility among our residents, giving them further opportunities to make the most of their retirement.”

Photos from the new area at Austin Heath's later living accommodation in Heathcote. Photo submitted.

Jamie Bunce, CEO of Inspired Villages says: “Austin Heath reflects the needs of today’s retirees, who want to continue living independently, and yet take reassurance from knowing support is available should they need it.

“Just like every Inspired Village, the central facilities at Austin Heath are a focal point for like-minded people to share their passions and interests.

“We’re proud to offer facilities and surroundings that encourage our residents to rediscover lost hobbies – and explore new ones.”



Austin Heath features 118 exclusive homes, including; village centre apartments, assisted living, panorama and penthouses.



Facilities include, Eric’s café, The Dining Room Restaurant, vitality pool, steam and sauna room. Hair and beauty salon, gym to including a cardio wall, craft room and library/cinema room.

Photos from the new area at Austin Heath's later living accommodation in Heathcote. Photo submitted.