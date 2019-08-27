Masked men target motorcyclist in Haseley

A motorcyclist was targeted by masked men in Haseley last night (Monday).

At around 8pm near to Five Ways island in Haseley four men jumped out of a white van, one wearing a motorcycle helmet and the other three wearing balaclavas.

Police are appealing for information

They demanded the motorcycle from the rider.

The man wearing the motorcycle helmet stole the motorcycle by riding off on it and the white van with the other three men made off too leaving the victim at the side of the road.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 378 of August 26.