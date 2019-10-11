Market initiative launched to support small businesses in Warwick district

The company behind the weekly retail markets across the Warwick district are launching a monthly offer campaign in the hope to support small, independent businesses in the run up to Christmas.

CJ's Events Warwickshire organise the Thursday markets in Kenilworth and Saturday markets in Warwick.

Warwick market. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

The new initiative launched by CJ's Events Warwickshire will offer a further 50 per cent off their stall fee's throughout November.

Jamie Walker of CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "We're keen to support new and upcoming businesses, by offering deals like this one in November.

"It gives the small businesses owners five weeks of trading at half the price. The offer will then be refreshed for December.

"Our markets are well supported in the run up to Christmas and what a better way to encourage the smaller businesses to come and give the market world a go. I'm sure they'll love it.

"We also want to make sure our markets have something unique and unusual to offer to ensure they are kept vibrant and fresh for our visitors."

The company has confirmed if the initiative is a success it will continue to do these.

Anyone interested in taking up this initiative should go to: www.warwickdistrictmarkets.co.uk