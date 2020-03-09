Marathon line dance to take place in Whitnash to raise funds for mayor's chosen charity

Country singer Gary Leonard will perform after a marathon charity line dance taking place in Whitnash.
The 12-hour line dance will take place at Whitnash Sports & Social Club on Saturday March 21 from 8am to 8pm and will raise money for Whitnash Mayor Cllr Robert Margrave’s chosen charity CICRA (Crohn's In Childhood Research Association).
Gary, as seen on Stars in their Eyes, will perform at the club from 8.15pm with £2 from every £7 ticket sale for the concert going to the charity.
For more information click here