Man wanted after missing Leamington court appearance

Officers searching for a wanted man from Essex are appealing for help from the public to locate him after he failed to appear in court in Leamington.

Paul Anthony Dowman, 35, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court in July having been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Paul is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He has tattoos of the names Leoni on his left shoulder and Reece on his right shoulder.

He is known to have historic connections to the Coventry and Essex areas.

Anyone who has seen Paul or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call DC Matt Cowley at Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.