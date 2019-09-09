Man threatens to stab Leamington store staff during theft of meat

A man threatened to stab staff members at a Leamington store during theft of £40 worth of meat.

Police

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the local community for information following an incident of theft of meat from store in Queensway in Leamington.

The theft occurred at 2pm on Sunday September 8.

The incident happened after a regular offender entered the store and took approximately £40 worth of meat.

When staff members tried to recover the meat the offender said "I have a knife, I will stab you with it".

No knife was seen.

The offender took off on a silver bicycle in the direction of Kingsway Road.

The offender is described of as a white male, short brown hair, medium build, 5'6", wearing a purple and white hoodie, a red T-shirt, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 217 of September 8.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.