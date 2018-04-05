Man taken to hospital after two-car crash near Kenilworth

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash near Kenilworth last night (Wednesday April 4).

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police were called to the scene on the A452 Leamington Road next to the Ramada Hotel by the Chesford Grange Island at around 10.50pm.

A white Kia and a black Porsche were involved in the crash.

Three patients were treated by paramedics. All of them were out of the cars on arrival.

One of the drivers, a man in his 20s, was treated for a fractured leg and a minor hand injury. Paramedics believed he had got out of his car through the help of bystanders.

He was given pain relief and was taken to Warwick Hospital.

Another man was treated for chest pain and was discharged at the scene. The ambulance service did not have details for the third patient.

Police closed the road to drivers during the incident.

The road was cleared of debris and reopened by 1.50am.