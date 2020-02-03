Man taken to hospital after crash in Kenilworth

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Kenilworth this afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Southbank Road where it meets the junction of Station Road in Kenilworth.

Emergency services were called to the scene. Photo by Mark Poulton

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service: "We were called at 1.14pm to a collision between a car and a motorbike.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We treated one patient - a man- who was the motorcyclist.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious. He has been taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment."