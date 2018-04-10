Man pleads guilty to theft and driving offences after police pursuit which started in Leamington

A man from Wales has pleaded guilty to theft from a shop, driving without a license, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a road accident and dangerous driving following a following a police pursuit which started in Leamington.

John Ward, 22, of Cae Garw, Pyle, Bridgend, was arrested following a police pursuit through South Warwickshire last Friday morning (April 6).

The pursuit started after Ward and another man stole three mobile phones from Tesco's on Parade, Leamington Spa at around 9am.

The vehicle was then sighted on Europa Way near Greys Mallory where it failed to stop for police.

Ward was pursued down Banbury Road and the Fosse Way before he and another man abandoned the vehicle after crashing into the fence of a property in Moreton Paddox.

Following a search involving police dogs and a helicopter, and several calls from the public, Ward and the other man were arrested near Walton Hall Hotel.

Ward entered the plea on Saturday at Warwick Magistrates Court and he will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 10 May 2018.

The other man, aged 18 and of no fixed abode, was cautioned for theft from a shop.

PC Pete Hayes said: "Ward behaved with complete disregard for pedestrians and other road users.

"It was lucky nobody was hurt or worse.

"Today's conviction was the result of excellent police work with support from the public. Several calls from members of the public helped us to locate the two men near Walton and arrest them. I'd like to thank them for their support."