Man jailed for sexual assault in Kenilworth

A man has been sentenced to prison following a sexual assault in Kenilworth in 2018.

Abid Muhammad, aged 29 of Creswell Road, Birmingham, appeared at Warwick Crown Court today (Tuesday March 3).

Abid Muhammad. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

At around 1am on 7 April 2018, Muhammad was working as a delivery driver in Kenilworth when he offered to give a woman in her 20s a lift home.

The woman got in the vehicle – a white Transit Van - and whilst on the journey, Muhammad became sexually suggestive towards her. He then began touching her under her clothing and sexually assaulted her, before dropping her off in Coventry.

Muhammad was arrested within hours of the offence and subsequently charged. At a court appearance on 13 February, he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was today sentenced to a 17 month immediate custodial sentence.

Following the sentence, investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Priestley from Warwickshire Police said: “On the night of the offence, the victim put her trust in Muhammad to drop her home safely - something which he completely abused.

“Thanks to the bravery of the victim and the description she provided, we quickly identified him as the suspect and made an arrest.

“Understandably, the victim has been left traumatised by this experience, and I hope today’s sentencing will bring her some form of closure.

“Warwickshire Police will always investigate reports of sexual offences and ensure perpetrators such as Muhammad are brought to justice.”