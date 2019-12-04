Man injured after getting trapped under collapsed wall in Warwick

Emergency services, including an air ambulance responded to reports that a 60-year-old man had been trapped under a collapsed wall in a residential neighbourhood of Warwick late this morning (Wednesday December 4).

The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to the report of a 60-year-old man had been trapped under a collapsed wall in Fields Court of Warwick at 11.26am. The fire and rescue service responded with two appliances from Leamington and Kenilworth fire stations.

The man was freed quickly by crews without need for specialist equipment.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service also responded by sending the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, two land ambulances and a paramedic officer.

The ambulance service treated a man for minor injuries at the scene. The patient was then taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.

Warwickshire Police also responded and said there was nothing suspicious about the incident.