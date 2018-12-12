Man in 70s dies after Long Itchington crash

A man in his late 70s has died after the mobility scooter he was riding was in collision with a car in Long Itchington last weekend.

Police were called at 9.46am on Saturday December 8 to report of a collision involving a BMW 320D and a mobility scooter on Southam Road.

The rider of the mobility scooter, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He died on Monday December 10.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services were in attendance.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 137 of Saturday December 8.