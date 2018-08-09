Man from Leamington arrested on A5 near Rugby

A 25-year-old man from Leamington and 35-year-old woman from Rugby have been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply after their car was stopped by police.

Their car was stopped on the A5 near Rugby on Friday August 3.

What is believed to be class A drugs was seized.

Both suspects have been released under investigation while investigations continue.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.