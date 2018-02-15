Man formerly of Bishops Itchington convicted for three counts of rape

A man from Shipston on Stour and formerly from Southam and Bishops Itchington has been convicted of non-recent rape offences against three females.

Warwickshire Police today (Thursday, February 15) revealed that Nicholas James Holland, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday February 6.

Last week he was sentenced to 19 years imprisonment and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

The first victim came to police in 2016 and reported that Holland had raped her.

She named the two other victims who were contacted by police.

The other two women were initially reluctant to speak to police but after being reassured by specially trained officers, they also disclosed offences committed by Holland.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Unett, said: “Holland preyed on young women and the impact on their lives has been devastating.

“They bravely came forward to report the crimes to police despite the time that had passed.

“They should be commended for their actions which have helped protect the wider public.

“This case highlights that no matter what length of time has passed, the public should feel reassured that Warwickshire Police will thoroughly investigate non-recent offences, supporting victims throughout.

“While two of the victims were initially reluctant to talk to police, specially trained officers worked closely with them to provide reassurances and the bravery of all the women ensured Holland faced justice.”

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence or know someone who has been a victim, help and advice is available.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger call 999, alternatively you can make a report by calling 101 or go your nearest police station.

If you do not feel comfortable speaking to officers, you can contact a referral centre which specialises in helping victims of rape and sexual assault - including providing medical care and counselling.

In Warwickshire you can contact the Blue Sky Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

For more information go to www.blueskycentre.org.uk, call 02476 865 505 or e-mail geh-tr.theblueskycentre@nhs.net