A man in his 40s has died in Jephson Gardens this morning (Monday July 9) after he reportedly suffered a heart attack.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police were called to the park at just before 9am to reports of a man in his 40s undergoing cardiac arrest.

The area was cordoned off by police, but it had been lifted at just after 11am. The park is now fully open.