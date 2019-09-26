Man dies following altercation outside Kenilworth house

A man has died following an altercation outside a house in Hyde Road of Kenilworth.

Warwickshire Police responded to the report of the incident in Hyde Road at 10.29pm on Friday September 13.

Police

A 66-year-old man from Kenilworth was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

He died in hospital on Saturday September 21.

Police have launched a manslaughter investigation in order to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Immediately following the incident a 67-year-old woman from Kenilworth and 46-year-old man from Kenilworth were both arrested on suspicion of assault and subsequently released under investigation.

A post mortem has been conducted but further tests are required to establish the exact cause of death.

The deceased’s next of kin has been informed.

The KWN published a story shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 512 of September 13.

People can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.