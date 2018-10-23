Man dies and another seriously injured after motorcycle and car crash near Stoneleigh

A man has died and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle they were on was involved in a collision with a car near Stoneleigh this lunchtime.

Warwickshire Police was called to the scene on the Stoneleigh Road off the A46 at around 1.30pm.

One man who came off the motorcycle in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other is said to be seriously injured. The driver of the car was unhurt.

Stoneleigh Road has been closed in both directions by Warwickshire Police following the crash. It is likely to be closed for some time.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for an update.