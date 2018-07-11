Man dies after van and lorry crash in Baginton

A 37-year-old man has died after a crash between a van and a lorry in Baginton.

Officers were called to Siskin Parkway East on Middlemarch Industrial Estate after reports of a collision between a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Daf lorry at 10.51pm yesterday (Tuesday 10 July).

The driver of the van, a 37-year-old man from Leicester, was taken to hospital where he later died. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the lorry was unhurt.

Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference 520 of 10 July 2018.