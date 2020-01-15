Man dies after reports of stabbing in Leamington

A man has died and another has been injured after reports of a stabbing in Leamington this morning (Wednesday).

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We are responding to a report of two people being stabbed in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa. One male has been declared dead at the scene and another taken to hospital.

"The incident was reported to police at 11.01am.

"Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 137 of January 15. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a stabbing involving two people on Tachbrook Road in Leamington at 10.58am this morning.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Police and ambulance are on the scene.

"Ambulance staff arrived to find two patients, both men, who had sustained serious injuries.

"Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, one man was sadly confirmed deceased on scene.

"A second man received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff before being taken by land ambulance on blue lights to a major trauma centre for further emergency care."

Tachbrook Road has been closed from High Street up to the Kingsway area due to the incident.

A number of bus diversions have also been put in place.

On twitter Stagecoach Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Tachbrook Road, routes U1, U2 and 665 are on diversion.

"Routes U1 and 665 will run via Clemens Street, Brunswick Street, St Helens Road and Tachbrook Road in both directions.

"Route U2 will finish and start at opp Kelseys Bar on High Street."