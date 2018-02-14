Man dies after multi-vehicle collision on M6 in Warwickshire

A person has died and two others were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on the M6 in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The collisions was one of two that happened on the northbound carriageway of the motorway.

They both happened within an hour of each hour but no one was injured during the second incident.

The first collision took place between junctions two and three with West Midlands Ambulance Service receiving a call at 1.47am.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find multiple vehicles involved including lorries, a van and a car.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that the occupant of the car was unable to be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“One of the lorry drivers, a man in his 30s, and the van driver, a man in his 50s, were both treated for leg injuries and taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire on the same ambulance.”

The second collision, involving two lorries, took place between junctions one and two shortly before 2.45am, one ambulance attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “One of the lorries had left the carriageway following the incident.

“However, thankfully the two drivers were both uninjured and were able to be discharged at the scene.”