Man dies after incident on A46 in Warwickshire

A man has died following an incident on the A46 in Warwickshire this morning (Tuesday).

He died after a car crashed into a tree.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police were sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police were called to the A46, near to Bishopton in Stratford at 6am and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who was trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the collision.

“He was assessed by ambulance staff but sadly quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

The A46 is currently closed in both directions from its junctions of the A439 to the A3400 near Stratford due to the incident.

Highways England has been working closely with our emergency services colleagues Warwickshire Police, who led the response to the incident.

Warwickshire Police have said: "Police were called to a report of a collision on the A46 near Stratford at around 5.40am this morning (Tuesday).

"Officers are on the scene as are the ambulance service.

"The A46 is currently closed between Bishopton Island and the Snitterfield exit in both directions (A439 to A3400).

"We are advising motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

"There are no further details at this time."