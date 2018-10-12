Man dies after falling ill while in custody at Leamington Police Station

An investigation has been launched after a 35-year-old man died after falling ill while in custody at Leamington Police Station.

The 35-year-old man was arrested on recall to prison on Friday October 5 in Church Street.

While in custody he became unwell and was taken to Warwick Hospital on Sunday October 7. He died in hospital on Monday October 8.

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination is being arranged.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating the death following a mandatory referral from Warwickshire Police.

It is now gathering evidence including CCTV footage, custody logs and police officer body worn video from the arrest on Friday.

The IOPC said it would not be naming the man as the inquest has not opened yet.

Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the man’s family and all of those affected by his death.

“It is important that an independent investigation examines all of the circumstances of this man’s death. Our inquiries are at an early stage and we have spoken to his family and will keep them and Warwickshire Police updated on our progress.”

Warwickshire Police have been approached for comment.