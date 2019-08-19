Man dies after car crash on the straight mile in Bourton on Dunsmore

A man has died following a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (Monday August 19) in which a car crashed into a tree.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the straight mile in Bourton on Dunsmore at 2.26am and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car that had suffered significant damage after crashing into a tree.

“There was one patient, a man, who was still inside the vehicle.

“Sadly, on assessment of the patient, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

“There were no other patients from the incident.”

Ambulance service

West Midlands Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident.