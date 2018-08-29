Man dies after being hit by train at Kenilworth Station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Kenilworth Station this morning (Wednesday August 29).

British Transport Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene at 10.28am.

An ambulance spokesman said: "On arrival, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

And a spokesman for British Transport Police added: “Officers were called to Kenilworth station following reports that a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics however sadly, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

West Midlands Railway and Cross Country services between Leamington and Coventry have been cancelled.

Passengers will be able to use their tickets on the 11 bus service.