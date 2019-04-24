Man dies after being hit by taxi near Leamington

A man in his 20s has died after a being hit by a taxi near Leamington earlier this morning (Wednesday).

At around 2.45am, a crash took place between a white Peugeot taxi and a pedestrian on Kenilworth Road, near to Leamington Rugby Club.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

The pedestrian, a man in his twenties, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services were in attendance.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

If anyone has any information they should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 42 of April 24.