Headlines More Headlines >>

News
Traffic and Travel
Crime
Weather
Politics
Business
Education
Health
Read This
News
Headlines
Historical talk on shopping in Leamington to be held next week
Man detained in a psychiatric unit after stabbing Leamington victim with a screwdriver
Popular snowdrop event to return to historic Warwick gardens
Judge jails burglar after raid near Kenilworth and tells him he is 'really not very good at crime'
Body found in a car was former Kenilworth man who was due to be sentenced for downloading indecent images of children
Information wanted in Kenilworth attempted burglary
More roadworks and diversions to start in Warwick
Crime prevention programme launched with Kenilworth Watch group
Festival of archery coming to Warwick Castle
Decision for plans on 620 homes in east Kenilworth delayed
Traffic and Travel
More roadworks and diversions to start in Warwick
Roadworks continue to cause large tailbacks and delays in Warwick
Warwickshire roads ranked top in UK for second year
Bus routes are set to be changed and some services cut altogether in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - here are the details
Broken down train causes rail disruption between Leamington and Coventry
Crime
Man detained in a psychiatric unit after stabbing Leamington victim with a screwdriver
Judge jails burglar after raid near Kenilworth and tells him he is 'really not very good at crime'
Body found in a car was former Kenilworth man who was due to be sentenced for downloading indecent images of children
Information wanted in Kenilworth attempted burglary
Education
Deadline for parents and carers to apply for primary school places in Warwickshire is fast approaching - here's what you need to know
Capital programme funding to help Brailes Primary School expansion plans
District council discussing plans for more playing pitches near Kenilworth
St Nicholas Primary families put on Christmas window display trail across Kenilworth
Kenilworth School students learn life lessons from Holocaust survivor
Business
MAD Museum in Stratford run by Kenilworth family launches new Shakespeare-themed red phone box exhibit
Poundland store in Kenilworth town centre to close
Kenilworth business owners 'going naked' for photo shoot to benefit mental health charities
Leader of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce calls for national budget that will help boost businesses
Politics
Decision for plans on 620 homes in east Kenilworth delayed
Warwickshire parking permits set to become digital only - but households will not be restricted to two permits
Stratford District Council to get tough on those trying to sidestep the new green waste bin charge
Tributes paid to longest serving Stratford District Councillor
Capital programme funding to help Brailes Primary School expansion plans
Weather
In pictures: More of your floods photos around Leamington and Warwick
In pictures: Your photos of the flood waters around Warwick and Leamington
Drivers are getting stranded in the flood waters - because motorists are removing the warning signs
Flood warnings are still in place around the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area
Health
You have until February to have your say about NHS proposal to send all Warwickshire stroke patients to Coventry
Abbey Fields parkland gets largest response during Kenilworth public consultations
Life-saving equipment installed outside the Kenilworth Lions' store
Kenilworth father thanks Warwick Hospital for saving his daughter's life - now wants to help others
Funding for cycle path linking Kenilworth and Leamington (K2L) approved by Warwickshire councillors
