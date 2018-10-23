Man dead and another seriously injured after motorcycle and car crash near Stoneleigh

A man has died and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle they were on was involved in a collision with a car near Stoneleigh this lunchtime.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Stoneleigh Road next to the A46 at 1.24pm and sent two ambulances, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered three patients, two of whom had been travelling on the motorbike.

“The rider, a man, was found with extremely serious injuries and was already receiving life-saving treatment from bystanders at the scene.

“Ambulance staff took over and administered advanced life support but sadly it became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The pillion passenger, also a man, was treated for serious injuries before being transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene having avoided injury in the collision.”

Warwickshire Police have closed Stoneleigh Road in both directions from the Birmingham Road to the A46 and have said the road is likely to be closed for some time.