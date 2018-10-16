Man covered in blood handcuffed after major police incident near Ryton

A bloodied man was handcuffed by police after a serious incident near Ryton this morning (Tuesday October 16).

A crash between two vehicles happened near the roundabout of the A423 and Leamington Road at around 8.40am.

The incident is causing traffic chaos

A shirtless man was then seen covered in blood in the middle of the roundabout by an eyewitness. A police officer was seen holding a Taser in the incident. It is unknown if it was used.

Another eyewitness saw a weapon, believed to be a machete, in the grass, and said the man was handcuffed by police.

Several ambulances and police cars are at the scene and are telling drivers to find alternative routes.

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: "The incident is still being dealt with and no further details are available at present."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.