Man charged with various offences after Leamington supermarket incident

A man has been charged with various offences including assault and dangerous driving following an incident at Morrisons supermarket in Leamington last Saturday (March 2) evening.

Paul Stephen Mills, 41, of Waldrons Moor, Birmingham, has been charged with theft from a shop, using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress, assault - actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on Monday (4 March).

The incident took place at the supermarket in Old Warwick Road at about 6.30pm.