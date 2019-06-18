Man charged with GBH after woman was hit by car in Warwick

A man has been charged with a number of offences following an incident in which a woman was hit by a car in Warwick.

Ifaraz Banaris, 31, of Deedmore Road, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm without intent, driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and as the drivier of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident.

The charges relate to a collision, in which a woman in her 20s suffered serious leg and facial injuries, in Victoria Street on Monday May 13 at 11pm.

The victim was taken to hospital and an arrest was made shortly after the incident.

Banaris appeared at Warwick Magistrates' Court earlier this month and and was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday July 4.