Man charged with drug offences committed in Leamington

A 19-year-old man has appeared before court in Leamington charged with alleged drug offences in the town.

Yeshuah George Ogadih, of Mill Street, Bilston, West Midlands, appeared before Warwick Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday 29 April) charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and acquiring criminal property.

Court News

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Warwick Crown Court on May 30.

Ogadih was arrested after officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at a flat in Sayer Court, Leamington.

Officers also arrested a 62-year-old man from Leamington on suspicion of possession of class A drug with intent to supply.

He has been released under investigation.

Following the arrests officers seized crack cocaine, heroin and a quantity of cash.