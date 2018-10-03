Man charged after alleged racist abuse of security guards in Kenilworth

A man has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence after an incident involving two security guards in Kenilworth.

On the evening of Friday September 28 at around 10pm, officers policing Kenilworth town centre were called to an incident where a man was allegedly hurling racist abuse towards two security guards.

They had challenged the man about parking his car in a private car park in Warwick Road.

Officers spoke to the security guards who claimed they had been racially abused by the man, and he was promptly located and arrested.

He was interviewed the next day, and charged and remanded in police custody to appear at Leamington Magistrates Court.

Sgt Chris Kitson of Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Warwickshire Police is committed to carrying out a thorough investigation into every reported hate crime, aim to bring perpetrators to justice, and ensure safeguarding measures are in place to look after victims and their families.

"We will not tolerate incidents of hate crime committed in our towns and rural areas, and this prosecution is demonstrative of that commitment."

Sgt Kitson also said the incident was not related to or involved any people from the Kenilworth Horse Fair.