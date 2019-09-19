Man captured on CCTV footage in Harbury nursery burglary

Police are looking for information in the reported burglary of the Banana Mood Day Nursery in Harbury.

Lucy Nealon, the nursery director, said they arrived to work this morning (Thursday) to discovery the back door had been forced open at the nursery located in Ivy Lane of Harbury.

Police would like to speak to this man captured in this CCTV image released by the nursery.

The offender was captured on CCTV from security camera footage taken at the nursery. The offender only entered the kitchen and none of the other rooms.

Lucy said: He didn't pick up anything and nothing was taken. He certainly didn't explore the building."

The nursery promptly posted a notice to social media on Facebook notifying area residents of what happened.

Lucy said the kitchen door has been repaired and additional security has now been added to the entrance, such as extra bolts to prevent it from being forced open again.

Police

Anyone with information about the burglary can Warwickshire Police on 101.