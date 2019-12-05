Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash in Leamington

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police arrested a 30-year-old-man from Coventry on suspicion of drink driving after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 7.30pm last night (Wednesday December 4).

Police are appealing for witnesses

The crash involved a white Ford Transit van and a silver Vauxhall Corsa at the top end of Tavistock Street.

No one was injured from the incident.

Officers arrived at the scene and the driver of the white van was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact by calling 101 quoting incident 374 of December 4.