Man arrested following sexual assault in Leamington

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident in Leamington on Wednesday.

It was reported a woman in her twenties was sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Regent Place after 3.45am.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Det Insp Colette O’Keefe from Leamington CID said: “This is an understandably concerning incident, and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers.

“An investigation has been launched and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing, including CCTV being reviewed. As part of the investigation, we would also like to speak to three men who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the offence.

“If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 33 of November 13.”

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.